Three Covid-19 patients died over the past 24 hours, the Healthcare Ministry informed.

The youngest of them was from Tetovo and was aged 41. He was treated at the “8th of September” hospital in Skopje for a week. Two patients died in the Infectious Diseases Clinic in Skopje. One of them, from Skopje, was aged 47, and the other, a man from Struga, was aged 58. Both had been on mechanical ventilation. This brings the death toll of the epidemic in Macedonia to 119.

There were 622 tests conducted, including the large-scale testing of kindergarten teachers, and this led to 25 newly diagnosed patients – 14 of them in Skopje. There are currently 450 active Covid-19 cases, nearly half of them in Skopje.

The two clinics in Skopje are treating 76 patients, with seven newly admitted to the “8th of September” hospital. There are seven patients on mechanical ventilation.