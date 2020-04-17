The coronavirus death toll rose by three as two elderly female patients Kumanovo (85) and Krusevo (77) died from the virus over the past 24 hours. A patient from Labunista, who died three days ago after a surgery in the Philip II hospital in Skopje was also found to have been Covid-19 positive during the autopsy. The total toll of the epidemic now stands at 49.

There are also 36 newly diagnosed patients. Most of them are in the capital Skopje – 22, followed by Kumanovo, Prilep, Struga and Veles with between 3 and 4 patients and one was diagnosed in Bitola. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Macedonia to 1.117.

Additionally, 18 patients were discharged from hospital after being diagnosed with Covid-19.