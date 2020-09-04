Three patients died of Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, the Healthcare Ministry informed. The deceased patients are a 61 year old man from Skopje, a 64 year old man from Kicevo and a 70 year old woman from Makedonski Brod. This brings the total death toll of the epidemic to 609.

There were also 109 newly diagnosed patients, out of 1,486 tests that were conducted. Most of the new patients are in Skopje – 40.

The Ministry estimates the number of active patients at 2,208.