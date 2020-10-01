Out of 1,350 COVID-19 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, 162 new cases were registered in Macedonia, 109 patients recovered, and four died, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Four people died, including an 81-year old patient from Stip and three patients from Skopje (aged 55, 80 and 81).

Most of the new cases were registered in Skopje-75, Kumanovo-14, Debar-1, Stip-5, Prilep-5, Tetovo-13, Struga-1, Veles-2, Bitola-5, Ohrid-2, Kavadarci-2, Gevgelija-3, Strumica-10, Kriva Palanka-3, Radovis-4, Kocani-12, Probistip-1, Valandovo-1, Vinica-2, Sveti Nikole-1.

The Public Health Institute registered today 109 recovered patients from all over the country.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 18,138 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 15,068 people have recovered. The death toll stands at 743. At the moment, there are 2,327 active cases across the country, of which 775 in the capital Skopje.