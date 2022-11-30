The council of judges of the Skopje Criminal Court on Wednesday found three defendants guilty for the murder of Croatian handball player Denis Tot in front of a nightclub in the City Park in Skopje on April 7 this year.

The court sentenced the accused Angelo Gjorgievski (28) and Klementina Levkovska (19) to 18 years in prison, and Andrej Kostovski (22) to 16 years in prison.

The court ruled fines for court costs, but also to pay damages to the family, 9 million denars for the parents, and 8 million denars for the brother of the murdered handball player.