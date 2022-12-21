The Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for good governance policies Slavica Grkovska has initiated three proceedings related to abuse of office, there are grounds for suspicion to press criminal charges in two, whereas the third, a big and comprehensive case, is recent and an outcome is not expected by the year-end.

The Deputy Prime Minister does not reveal what cases and who it is about, but she emphasizes that it is acted impartially, regardless of who it is about if the office receives information about abuse.