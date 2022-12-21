The Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for good governance policies Slavica Grkovska has initiated three proceedings related to abuse of office, there are grounds for suspicion to press criminal charges in two, whereas the third, a big and comprehensive case, is recent and an outcome is not expected by the year-end.
In an interview with MIA, Deputy Prime Minister Grkovska emphasizes that for two cases there is reasonable doubt about the pressing of charges, while the third case was initiated recently and it is a large and extensive case, which is why she does not expect an outcome by the investigative authorities by the end of the year.
The Deputy Prime Minister does not reveal what cases and who it is about, but she emphasizes that it is acted impartially, regardless of who it is about if the office receives information about abuse.
I am very much in favor of the presumption of innocence and the legal chain of events. It is important that we as the Office and it is good for the citizens to know, that we act and that if we receive information that indicates that it is possible that there is a certain abuse of legal solutions or specific procedures, we make impartial decisions regardless of who it is about, is he a minister in the Government, directors in public institutions… However, it is not important for us at all; it is only important if there is any basis for possible abuse, which we forward to the competent institutions and as feedback from them we received that for two of them there is a basis for pressing criminal charges. The third is quite large. We have initiated it recently and therefore we do not expect to have any outcome until the end of the year, said Grkovska in the interview with MIA.
Comments are closed for this post.