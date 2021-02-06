Police arrested six people and seized three vehicles and money for which there is evidence that they come from the sale of drugs, marijuana, cocaine, mobile phones and other items during raids at 16 locations in Prilep, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Interior, Toni Angelovski.

He informed that since September 2020, criminal investigation has been conducted into several persons involved in the illicit sale of heroin, cocaine, marijuana and amphetamine in the area of Prilep. The organizers also had close ties with police officers, who influenced them not to take official action.

The investigation continues with the aim of determining criminal responsibility of the police officers, as well as of other persons suspected of being involved in drug trafficking.