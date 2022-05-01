Thunder strikes building in Veles, small fire reported Macedonia 01.05.2022 / 17:32 A thunderbolt struck a residential building in Veles today, causing fire. The incident happened near an elementary school, and the fire broke out at the top floor. There were no serious injuries. Two people suffered from smoke inhalation. Velesthunder Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 29.03.2022 Man from Veles charged with keeping child porn on his phone Macedonia 02.10.2021 Family members of the woman who stabbed her boyfriend to death say that she was abused for a long time and was attacked on the night of the murder Macedonia 01.10.2021 Zaev says that holding a census is a key win for his Government Macedonia News Journalists have miserable work conditions, union says Large NATO exercise begins in Macedonia tomorrow Five months after the Besa bus disaster, no criminal action has been taken PM Kovacevski attended the opening of landmark buildings as part of the Skopje 2014 project which he now dismisses Mickoski on the International Workers’ Day: Declining living standards and violated right to strike VMRO: SDSM should accept our offer of expert help Expect rain over the May Day weekend Spasovski announced 5% pay raise for all employees in the Ministry of Interior .
