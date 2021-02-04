Another in the series of fines and arrests for stupid petty crimes posted on TikTok was reported today.

Twenty year old man from Tetovo was fined after he shared a video on TikTok of himself driving through a pay toll booth on the Skopje – Tetovo highway without paying. The man used police style flashing lights installed on his Audi to fool the operators that he is an officer – a common type of abuse in Macedonia for which recently the police fined the chief of staff to Deputy Prime Minister Grubi and the driver of the director of the Macedonian Roads company – the company which operates the booths.

Similar TikTok videoes recently led to arrests and fines for reckless drivers, including a man who drove his Bentley through the Christmas ornaments in downtown Skopje, scaring pedestrians, and a man who filmed his young son as he helped him shoot a handgun in the air on New Year.