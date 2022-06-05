Bishop Timotej believes that the document that today the Serbian Patriarch Porfirij handed over to the head of the MOC-OA HH Stefan, is in fact an act that confirms in writing what the Serbian patriarch said in Skopje.

He said in an interview with Sitel TV that this is part of the process until the final receipt of the official Tomos from the Ecumenical Patriarch.

Now the process begins. They agree and now give it in writing. They will inform all the Orthodox churches, and the process begins, said Bishop Timotej.

The Serbian Patriarch Porfirij on Sunday handed to the Macedonian Orthodox Church – Ohrid Archbishopric head, HH Stefan, the official document confirming the May 24 decision of the Serbian Orthodox Church approving and blessing the MOC – OA’s autocephaly, which ended the 55-year dispute between the two churches.