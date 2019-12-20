Defendants in the “TNT” case react that they are given too little time to inspect the materials. They explain that they need to inspect an extensive material of 20,000 pages in just a few hours.

They appealed to the judge handling the case for failing to close it for two years and now asks them to do so within two hours and to interrogate former Minister Mile Janakieski.

The marathon trial in the TNT case lasted 12 hours yesterday. Despite the defense’s attempts to postpone the interrogation of the last two witnesses, judge Ognen Stavrev held the main hearing until 20:30h and closed the evidentiary proceedings on the case.