Tobacco and grape farmers held a protest in front of the Government building today, demanding help after the price for their harvests hit rock bottom.

From the start of this year’s sales we saw we are being played. They take our high quality tobacco and evaluate it poorly. Last year we would sell 1,200 tons a day, and now we sell barely 400 to 500 tons. That is why we are here to protest, said Igor Mircevski, representative of a tobacco farming union.

Mircevski said that his group faced serious pressure to give up on the protest. Some of the groups relented to pressure and did not show up for the protest.