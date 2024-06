Macedonia

Today, after six years in prison, Mile Janakieski is released. From November 13, 2018, to June 17, 2024, he was in detention and house arrest several times. In July last year, he was first in Idrizovo and then in Shutka. Janakieski received a conditional discharge, a decision made by the Appeals Court.