Private bus companies will decide today how Friday’s protest tomorrow will take place – with a blockade only at the intersection near “Mavrovka” or 200 of their buses will block several intersections in the center of the city, which may result in a complete blockade of traffic in the capital.

Representatives of the private bus companies say that today they will have a coordination meeting for further action, after which they will announce the details of their further action.

According to “Makekspres” and “Sloboda Prevoz”, JSP and the City of Skopje owe them about 1.5 million euros.