Opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski urged the voters to support VMRO-DPMNE in the local elections on October 17th, with the goal of sparking early general elections and toppling the Zaev regime.

We need to unite so we can defeat the crime and corruption that hold Macedonia captive and to create a better and safer future for us and our children. We need to build a system of shared patriotism, so that we can bring our emigrants back home, open new jobs and improve living standards, Mickoski said.