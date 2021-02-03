The Macedonian Parliament started Wednesday the debate on the no-confidence motion against the Deputy Prime Minister in charge of European Affairs Nikola Dimitrov.
VMRO-DPMNE MP Aleksandar Nikolovski, explaining the reasons for the motion, said that he expects it to be accepted due to, as he said, the total fiasco with the European integration of the country, which is completely contrary to the promises of the ruling majority.
This ruling majority’s promise number 1 was the start of EU accession negotiations. The fact that at the beginning of February 2021 we are debating here in the Parliament in conditions when Macedonia has not started accession negotiations at all and it is extremely uncertain not only when and whether it will start the talks at all is the biggest fiasco that could happen to this Government, said Nikolovski, adding that Dimitrov and the Prime Minister are most responsible for this situation.
Comments are closed for this post.