Tomorrow, the September pension will be paid, which will be higher by a linear amount of 2,500 denars for all pensioners. Pensioners who received 20,000 denars per month as pension will receive 2,500 denars more, ie 22,500 denars. Also, those who received pensions in the amount of 40,000 denars will now receive 42,500 denars per month.

The director of the PIOM fund, Nikola Memov, believes that if the old model with a percentage correction of pensions was kept, the increase would be insignificant.