No to the French proposal and ultimatums, no to changing history and textbooks, are part of the messages from the protest march held under the slogan “Ultimatum, no thanks” that ended tonight in front of the Parliament building.

Some of the participants in the protest set up tents in front of the Parliament building, and announced that they would stay all night there.

Tomorrow, the protest against the French proposal, instead of at 7 p.m., will start earlier, before the session where the French proposal will be discussed.

The spokesperson of VMRO-DPMNE, Naum Stoilkovski, in his speech before the Parliament building, called the citizens to gather in front of the Parliament tomorrow at 1:30 p.m. But later VMRO-DPMNE issued a statement indicating that the protest starts at 12 noon.

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, is paying a visit to the country tomorrow. She will have meetings with the state leaders in the morning. The session at which Von der Leyen will address is scheduled for 1:00 p.m., and half an hour later the session at which the proposal will be discussed should begin.