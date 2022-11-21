The directors of ESM and MEPSO Kovacevski and Murtezani are rewarded with 1,700 euros salary per month, and ESM imports up to 1/3 of the daily needs for EVN, Ivica Tomovski from VMRO-DPMNE said at today’s press conference.

Kovacevski and Murtezani are the parasites in ESM and MEPSO.

ESM buys over 3,000 megawatt hours of electricity per day, at prices over 250 euros, that is 750,000 euros per day that are flowing out as foreign currency from the state, and this is because REK Bitola and REC Oslomej are not working at full capacity. But it is not a problem that Kovacevski receives a salary of 1,700 euros per month, that is, over 20,000 euros per year.

Kovacevski will cost the state more than 80,000 euros for one term, his contribution is not even zero, but far below zero.

It is the same with Orhan Murtezani, who as a state parasite receives 80,000 euros salary for one term at the head of MEPSO.

On the line of parasites in the energy sector from ESM and MEPSO Kovacevski and Murtezani is also Bajram Redzepi, executive director of National Energy Resources, who receives a monthly salary of 1,300 euros, and for one year charges 15,000 euros from this state company.

Redzepi from NER will cost the state 60,000 euros for one term, and no one knows what his contribution is.

What is the contribution of all directors in energy companies that cost the state hundreds of thousands of euros, and Macedonia spends 750,000 euros a day to buy electricity for the regulated market?

What did Kovacevski, Murtezani and Redzepi do for Macedonia? And for the citizens from whose taxes they receive a salary of tens of thousands of euros per year?

Therefore, immediately after the change of government, the salaries will be revised. There must be no overpaid jobs and there must be results.

The officials of the government, parasites who have no contribution to the state, are the people who want this government to remain so that they can continue their luxurious life. And the people are the ones who demand change in order to have a better future. That is why early parliamentary elections are needed, stressed Tomovski.