Education Minister Mila Carovska is in the news for the attempts to drastically change the curriculum under pressure from Bulgaria and Greece, but yesterday the far left former NGO activist who is one of the richest members of the Zaev Government, showed up to an event wearing a scarf that costs as much as a monthly teacher’s salary.

Carovska met with the ZELS association of municipalities with the blue scarf which was soon picked up by internet sleuths as a Gucci scarf which retails for 370 EUR.

She is wearing the entire month’s salary of a public school teacher around her neck, cone widely shared Facebook comment observed.

The opposition VMRO-DPMNE party said that Carovska needs to be held accountable not only for being tone deaf but mainly for her push to end the teaching of history as a stand-alone class in elementary schools – under pressure from neighboring countries. Earlier this week Carovska denied allegations from a distinguished professor that she is also trying to degrade the level at which the Macedonian language and literature are taught in the largest university in Skopje, again under foreign pressure.