I signed Memorandum of Cooperation with Go Green from Skopje – Association for Sustainable Development and Environmental Protection. We discussed the youth requirements for the municipality of Kumanovo as a Green Municipality and some of their requests are already part of our projects in the program. Let’s fight for a clean city, without waste and without landfills! Green Kumanovo!, VMRO-DPMNE’s candidate for mayor of Kumanovo informed on Facebook.