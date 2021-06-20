Shefik Bajrami, deputy head of the uniformed police bureau in the Interior Ministry, posted a picture of himself making the Albanian eagle sign with his hands.

The sign is associated with Albanian nationalists, often accompanying calls for unification of the “Albanian lands” in the Balkans. This message, coming from such a high level police official, is a disturbing development. The eagle sign is often used by ethnic Albanian politicians in Macedonia, but the ranks of the police are supposed to be held to a higher standard.