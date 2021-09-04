The Foreign Affairs Ministry confirmed that two of its diplomats were arrested in Serbia over a scandal involving the brother of former Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan.

The two detained diplomats, along with a third Macedonian diplomat, helped the President’s brother, Levon Sargsyan, to flee Armenia in 2018. They reportedly chartered a private plane that took Levon out of the country, even though he was facing corruption charges involving a construction contract awarded to a Spanish company.

The only one of the diplomats who is named in the public, Mile Milenkoski, is Macedonia’s deputy chief of mission in OSCE. He was arrested last week by Serbian police, as he was returning to Macedonia. The other diplomat came to visit him in the Serbian city of Vranje, and was also arrested on an Armenian warrant.

The MKD.mk news site reports that up to six high level officials of the Zaev regime need to answer for the scandal. This involves the current head of the ANB security agency Viktor Dimovski, who was in charge of personnel policies in the Foreign Ministry at the time. Then Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov and Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski are also high on the list.