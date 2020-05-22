Dragi Raskovski, the controversial Secretary General of the SDSM led Government, was filmed going through the Skopje City Mall without a mask. This is in direct violation of the often repeated Government decrees that citizens must wear masks while in confined public spaces where you can’t realistically expect to keep your distance.

SDSM has often abused the Government regulations to go against its political rivals. It demands an investigation against opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski who it charges with going to a closed gym during a curfew, despite statements from gym employees that the video predated the epidemic. SDSM also pushed for charges against one of its own, the Mayor of Kumanovo Maksim Dimitrievski, when he dared criticize the Government of botching the support operations for the hard hit city. So, it remains to be seen whether Raskovski will now face the same level of scrutiny after openly violating the coronavirus rules.

Raskovski was involved in several serious corruption scandals, and is seen as Zoran Zaev’s go-to person for suspicious public procurement contracts.