A hearing in the “Toplik” case was held Wednesday in the Criminal Court. Although it was planned for the forensic expert Boris Tundzev to present his forensic analysis at the request of the defense, the court will decide whether it will be accepted.

At the previous hearing, Judge Osman Shabani did not accept the opinion of the Anti-Corruption Commission, which considers that there is a conflict of interest for Tundzev to be the forensic expert in the case because he is also the director of the Cadastre Agency.

Also today, the Judicial Council responded to the request of the President of the Criminal Court Ivan Dzolev in which he sought the opinion of the Council on whether the term of the juror Mitko Sandev has expired because he has turned 60.

The Council in its response states that it is not competent to give an opinion on the legal provisions of the Law on Courts.

At the same time, the Council reminds Dzolev that they elect and dismiss judges and jurors at the proposal of the competent court. In this case, Dzolev should prepare a decision for dismissal of the juror Sandev. Thus, the “Toplik” case must be returned at the beginning.