Skopje mayoral candidate Aleksandar Tortevski used the Telma TV mayoral debate this evening to mock the incumbent Petre Silegov for one of his best known “projects” – when Silegov inaugurated an electronic button at a pedestrian crossing.

Mayor Silegov did an opening ceremony for a button. They cut a ribbon and everything. That was a pleasant surprise for me, that we have achieved this level of technological advancement. I congratulate him, Tortevski prodded Silegov.

Silegov practically ran out of the studio when the cameras stopped rolling, after much of the debate went the same way, with the other candidates teaming up to criticize his “accomplishments”.