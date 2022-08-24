Lawyer Aleksandar Tortevski, who is also a member of the leadership of the political party “Tvoja”, believes that people from the former government still control the top of the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the State Prosecutor Ljubomir Joveski and the Ministry of the Interior if no one does anything about the statement that the previous government exerted pressure for court cases.

Vilma stated that from the previous government there was serious pressure for certain people and objects. If no one takes anything and the head of the department for organized crime declares this, it means that people from the former government still control the top of the prosecution and the Ministry of the Interior, Tortevski writote on “Twitter”.

The head of that government that Ruskovska is talking about was Zoran Zaev, whose proposal was the state prosecutor Joveski, who has now suspended Ruskovska.

Zaev’s closest person was Oliver Spasovski, who now with Ruskovska’s suspension can be temporarily saved from prosecution for two cases that the prosecutor is investigating.

Another person closest to Zaev was Ljupco Nikolovski, who was deputy prime minister and is now the minister of agriculture. These days he is also part of a big scandal that will be published soon.

At the same time, with the suspension of the head of the organized crime department, Vilma Ruskovska, Zaev’s brother, Vice, who is mentioned in the case “Racket in REC Bitola” investigated by Ruskovska, can be saved from prosecution.