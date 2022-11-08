The most dangerous form of crime is committed through the Parliament, warns lawyer Aleksandar Tortevski about the approved amendments to the Building Law, with which companies that have illegally built buildings will receive solutions for legalizing their illegally built property if they install photovoltaics on the roofs within one year.

The mafia in the Parliament passed a law on the legalization of illegal constructions in protected areas and national parks, if they install photovoltaics on the roof. You can’t build a monstrous power plant, but together with illegal construction, you can, warns Tortevski.