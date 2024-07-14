The Ministry of Internal Affairs Pance Toshkovski and the Ministry of Defense Vlado Misajlovski together with the director of the Center for Crisis Management Stojanche Angelov made a field visit to the Negotin region affected by fires. support of self-governments is ongoing action for involvement with the fires. Firefighting helicopters are also included.

The extinguishing situation is under control and the fire action is ongoing. The government made a decision on the resolution of the crisis due to the occurrence of fires on the territory of Macedonia.

An appeal for attention is being sent to potential hotspots due to extremely high temperatures.