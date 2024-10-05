As part of his working visit to the Republic of Albania, Interior Minister Panche Toshkovski met with Ervin Hoxha on Friday. Following the meeting, Toshkovski emphasised the cooperation in the fight against crime and the introduction of the one-stop shop system at border crossings with Albania.

The two ministers came to the conclusion that cooperation is at a very professional level and tends to get better through agreements and cooperation protocols, according to the Ministry of Interior.

With Minister Hoxha, we discussed topics that are of mutual interest for our citizens. The first topic was the implementation of the one stop shop system that will allow a faster flow of passengers at the border crossings with the Republic of Albania. This system is already at an advanced stage of implementation with the Republic of Serbia, as well as with the Republic of Kosovo. We also discussed the possibility of our police officers continuing the visits that we have during the summer season, as well as Albanian police officers patrolling the tourist areas in Macedonia and vice versa, so that we improve the conditions for our citizens. Of course, we also discussed the operational aspects of the two ministers in the fight against transnational organized crime, illegal migration and human smuggling,” Toshkovski stressed.

Ervin Hoxha, the interior minister of Albania, emphasised the cooperative effort to restore and rebuild the border crossing between Bllatë and Spas.

“The two ministers reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the historically cordial relations and regional cooperation, as well as their readiness to deepen bilateral and operational cooperation between the two ministries. They also pledged to successfully execute the protocols of the Police Cooperation Convention for Southeast Europe and to collaborate on regional initiatives,” the Interior Ministry stated.