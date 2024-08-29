Weapons are playing on the streets of Skopje even though the police are on the ground is a general impression, especially after the last shooting in Aračinovo. However, the Minister of Internal Affairs, Panče Toškovski, believes that the situation in which the Ministry of Internal Affairs finds itself cannot be changed overnight. In the intensified controls on the ground, Toškovski says that a large number of violations of the law have been ascertained.

The people see the police in the field and that is good, because it is our job to work in the field. During 2024, 104 weapons were seized. Crime was, is and will be. The question is how the Ministry of Internal Affairs will react and respond to that crime, whether it will be an accomplice as it was before, with well-known examples to the public, or will give its maximum and arrest the perpetrators in 2 hours, says Toshkoski in a guest appearance on MTV.