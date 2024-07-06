Interior Minister Panche Toshkovski and Bureau for Public Security Director Aleksandar Janev met with Croatian Ambassador Nives Tiganj on Friday.

According to the Interior Ministry, Minister Toshkovski extended heartfelt thanks for the ongoing cooperation, especially during the technical government’s tenure, and expressed confidence that this partnership will continue to flourish. “Minister Toshkovski emphasized that Croatia, as one of our key European allies, will persist in its support aligned with our reform initiatives to meet EU standards. He looks forward to a future bilateral meeting with his Croatian counterpart to further enhance collaboration. Director of the Bureau for Public Security Aleksandar Janev also praised the strong cooperation between the two police forces, expecting it to intensify, particularly in information exchange aimed at combating transnational crime, both bilaterally and through international security organizations,” the Interior Ministry stated in a press release.

Ambassador Tiganj lauded the past cooperation as exemplary and reaffirmed that Croatia is a primary supporter of our EU integration efforts. “Ambassador Tiganj expressed special gratitude for the project that sends our police officers to Croatia every summer to assist with the Croatian police’s heightened efforts during the tourist season,” the press release added.