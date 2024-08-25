Minister of Internal Affairs, Pance Toshkovski, announced that from today onward, the Ministry of Internal Affairs will initiate a special operational action aimed at enhancing the security of Skopje. This plan includes a heightened police presence throughout the city. Speaking to the public during the “Topic of the Day” segment on TV Sitel, Toshkovski emphasized that the Ministry is committed to restoring the security situation to the level it should be.

As of today, we officially declare war on the gangsters and criminals who were allowed by the previous government to curse so much both in Skopje and in the entire territory of Macedonia, because they think that they will do the same now, Minister Toškovski said. after being asked how it is possible for 200 prisoners to escape from the two prisons “Shutka” and “Idrizovo” in Skopje in 2023 and whether we can feel safe in Skopje.

He assessed that the state is in a catastrophic state, and the system, he said, is destroyed.

But there are no more privileged ones. Anyone who has made a mistake and disgraced themselves in front of their people and abused their authority, especially when it comes to police officers, government officials, etc…. will be answerable before the law, the Minister of Internal Affairs Toškovski decided.

When asked about the escape of Kosovo citizen Blerim Ramadani, who is wanted by Interpol for a crime committed in Serbia, Minister Toshkovski responded that Ramadani had initially been sentenced to detention. However, in an unprecedented move in Macedonia’s history, he was later placed under house arrest during the extradition process. Toshkovski urged the Public Prosecutor’s Office to act swiftly and efficiently, following all necessary procedural steps to clarify the case. He also noted that the Ministry of the Interior has gathered all the necessary evidence to uncover the truth and will hand it over to the appropriate public prosecutor as part of the legal process.

Regarding future investigations by the Ministry of the Interior, Toshkovski confirmed that investigations are ongoing and will continue. However, he emphasized that the key issue is how professionally these investigations will be conducted and what their outcomes will be.

I don’t remember, in the past 20 years of the history of Macedonia, that a supreme judge answered, I don’t remember a member of the Council of Public Prosecutors answering and asking them to admit that they were financially burdened at the expense of the Macedonian citizens in the past period and abused all trusts given institutionally, the Minister of the Interior declared, among other things, announcing that the Ministry of the Interior will continue with evidence and facts and concrete actions to work in the interest of the citizens.

Regarding the police operation in Tetovo’s Gajre, Minister Toshkovski expressed his gratitude to all the professionals and police officers involved in yesterday’s action. During the operation, a murder suspect, who was also a fugitive from the Bardovci psychiatric facility, was shot. Toshkovski explained that the police had gathered information about the suspect, recognizing him as a high-risk individual, and anticipated his violent response. As a result, the special unit “Tiger” was activated, responding to the situation with a high level of professionalism and effectiveness.

In discussing the recent murder near the Mavrovka shopping center in Skopje, Minister Toshkovski highlighted the swift and efficient police response. Within no more than two hours, the perpetrator, who had fired at police officers, was identified, located, and apprehended. The Ministry of Internal Affairs’ evidence suggests that the suspect was accompanied by another individual, who is also under suspicion and will be subjected to appropriate legal procedures.