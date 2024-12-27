Interior Minister Pance Toskovski said that he is surprised by the decision of the state prosecutors not to ask for detention of former ELEM energy company Vasko Kovacevski. Kovacevski was charged of orchestrating corrupt deals that cost the company over 6 million EUR and fled the country months before the charges were made public, likely to Vienna.

I’m astonished that the prosecutors did not ask for detention. On our part, we undertook all steps to inform the prosceutors that he fled the country. Still, the prosecutor in charge thought that there is no need to make the request. This is astonishing, Toskovski said.