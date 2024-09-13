Interior Minister Pance Toskovski gave a statement on the large police operation that was conducted yesterday in Strumica and several other cities. Media outlets reported that the main target of the raids was Risto Krmzov, a major regional businessman who is close to former Prime Minister Zoran Zaev.

We were acting with the state prosecutors in charge of organized crime, based on an court order, in coordination with the UJP tax authority, the Finance Ministry and the Customs Office. I can freely say that this case indicates crimes of epic proportions, again, unfortunately, damaging the public budget of Macedonia – the people’s treasury. Initial information indicates that millions were lost in tax evasion, tax fraud and money laundering. I will not go into further details in the interest of the investigation, Toskovski said.