VMRO-DPMNE official Pance Toskovski, who worked on the new statue of the party, said that the new level of openness it will include will allow all party members to act freely. The statute makes it much easier for delegates to convene a party congress and limits the party leader to two terms – three if the delegates support the nomination with a two thirds majority.

VMRO-DPMNE is the only political party in Macedonia that fights for the Macedonian national interests. We are an open party and all supporters and citizens can join and follow us on the path we are going. And we decided to begin with internal party reforms. We present a statutory act that will provide for our future functioning in a democratic state, with democracy not just at the level of the party but the entire country, Toskovski said.

The statyte was welcomed by the European People’s Party, where VMRO is a member.