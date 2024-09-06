During a TV interview, Interior Minister Pance Toskovski said that the activation of the system of traffic control cameras in Skopje will save lives.

Those in charge of managing the process in the past did not care to round it up and move from the evidentation of the violation to issuing fines. During a test period with just 15 percent of the cameras, we registered thousands of violations, so imagine the effects when all the cameras are activated in full. We lose over 120 citizens a year in traffic accidents – often young people. We must implement this system, said Toskovski.