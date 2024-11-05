In the future, there will be many interesting cases for the public related to organized crime and high-level corruption. I assume that a larger number of cases associated with the evidentiary material provided by the Sky application, which was given to us by our international partners, will follow, Interior Minister Pance Toskovski said Tuesday.

He stressed that there is a huge amount of evidence within the evidentiary material obtained through this application which is being analyzed by the Public Prosecutor’s Office for the prosecution of organized crime and high-level corruption.

We are talking about a huge amount of evidence related to specific crimes. This particular case is related to two police officers during the period when they committed the crimes for which they are charged. Today, they are no longer police officers, Toskovski said in response to a journalist’s question whether the investigation into leaking information from the Interior Ministry to the Grcec gang will also be extended to other employees.

He pointed out that at Monday’s session of the Security Council, the 500 certificates presented by current and former officials which he said yesterday, would be checked, were not discussed. He did not want to specify what kind of checks were involved.

For now, I think what I said yesterday is enough, Toskovski said and added that the certificates of all current and former officials who are known to have given wrong data will be checked.

Asked if the certificates are related to the security of the state, he said that it was not discussed at the session of the Security Council as a topic that is related to the competence of the Council.