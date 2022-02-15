The total Covid-19 death toll since the onset of the virus is three percent,the president of the Commission for Infectious Diseases, Aleksandar Petlickovski informed on Tuesday.

As Petlickovski said answering reporters’ questions after the regular session of the Commission, 382 people died in January, of which 233 unvaccinated and about 150 vaccinated, most of them only with a second dose received more than six months ago, and about 30 vaccinated in less than six months.

Earlier, at a press conference, he said that the epidemiological situation in the country has improved, but it can still not be said that it is good. He pointed out that the number of new cases among children aged 6 to 14 has increased and once again urge citizens to get a booster jab.