Today, the members of SDSM will vote in the first direct elections for party leader, and in which no major surprises are expected, ie the re-election of Zoran Zaev is more than certain. He is the only candidate, and the members will be able to vote “for” or “against” on the ballot.

As announced, 68,999 members have registered to vote. The elections are conducted by the Central Election Commission of SDSM in all 80 municipal organizations, and voting will take place at 237 polling stations.