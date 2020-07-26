Croatian journalist Ivan Brodic published a new document on possible embezzlement of the Film Agency director Gorjan Tozija. The document shows that he signed an annex to an authorship agreement with the former head of the Croatian Film Agency Hrvoje Hribar.

With the annex to the agreement that was valid for last year, the director of the Macedonian Film Agency Gorjan Tozija, through the authorship agreement changes the period and the amount valid for the basic contract.

