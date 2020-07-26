Croatian journalist Ivan Brodic published a new document on possible embezzlement of the Film Agency director Gorjan Tozija. The document shows that he signed an annex to an authorship agreement with the former head of the Croatian Film Agency Hrvoje Hribar.
With the annex to the agreement that was valid for last year, the director of the Macedonian Film Agency Gorjan Tozija, through the authorship agreement changes the period and the amount valid for the basic contract.
According to the annex, the authorship agreement, instead of last year from May to October, is now valid for May this year and the amount received by Hribar changes from about 13 thousand euros to over 17 thousand euros.
The document does not explain why the changes to the basic agreement were made.
Brodic suspects that Gorjan Tozija is doing a fictitious counter-favor to his colleague from Zagreb in this way because Hribar, through the Croatian Film Agency, financed the Liberation of Skopje film, due to which Bulgaria blocked Macedonia.
After inspection in Croatia, the director Hribar was removed from his position, while Tozija is still the director despite several scandals.
Comments are closed for this post.