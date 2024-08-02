Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski did not miss an opportunity to visit Tasmarunista, a Struga village that distinguished itself in the Macedonian national liberation struggle.
As opposition leader, Mickoski would often spend Ilinden in Tasmarunista. This year, as Prime Minister, he was the keynote speaker at the main ceremony in Krusevo, but also came to Struga.
Despite the busy agenda, I’m here in this beautiful place with sincere people who carry the memory of Ilinden. The eternal struggle for freedom and justice is now transformed into struggle for the future that Macedonia deserves, Mickoski said.
