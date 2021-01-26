Motorists in Skopje and Strumica are warned to be careful as fraudsters are trying to fake traffic accidents and extort money.

The scheme includes men who pick a slow moving vehicle and throw themselves on it, and then insist they will call the police unless the driver pays them money. One taxi driver said that he paid 3,000 denars (50 EUR) to avoid trouble.

Two men are identified doing the scam in a team in Skopje, at the crossing in front of the MANU academy and the Red Cross office. In Strumica, the scam is done by one man operating near the recently burnt Global shopping mall.