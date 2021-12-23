EVN Macedonia announced that it will leave a number of important traffic intersections in the capital Skopje without power tomorrow, meaning that the traffic lights will be off. This will begin at 8 in the morning and last until 1530h, covering both the morning and the afternoon rush hour.

Motorists are warned to be careful in the eastern downtown area, as the lights will be off at the university and courthouse complex, the Central Bank and the GTC shopping mall intersections.

The City of Skopje called on the Interior Ministry and the traffic police to be prepared to regulate traffic and to resolve any congestion issues. The city recently had a major conflict with the Interior Ministry, after a huge congestion occurred in the downtown area when the police turned the traffic lights off but was not out in force to regulate traffic. The Ministry responded with a strongly politically worded press release, indicating that the chaos may have been done on purpose, given that the ruling SDSM party, which controls the police, lost control over the city of Skopje in the October local elections and now has an active campaign to portray Mayor Danela Arsovska as incompetent.