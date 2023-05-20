Downtown Skopje, which is experiencing serious traffic jams after fire on the key “Belasica” bridge, will have additional issues today.

City authorities waited until traffic is reduced on Saturday to close the “Dame Gruev” street, near the Parliament building, for paving. Cars will be rerouted.

Meanwhile, experts are giving dire warnings about the “Belasica” bridge, saying it may have to be torn down and rebuilt, or at the very least, repaired over a period of months. The newest of the main traffic carrying bridges over Vardar, it connects the large Aerodrom residential area with the downtown. An alternative bridge was built by former Mayor Petre Silegov, but he did not resolve issues with residents on the route and currently connecting the bridge to the “Goce Delcev” boulevard is blocked by a dozen family homes whose owners are negotiating with the city.