This morning, dry road conditions prevail nationwide, with increased traffic outside urban areas. Travelers leaving the country through the Bogorodica border crossing face up to a 40-minute wait. Those entering the country via the Tabanovce crossing experience approximately a 30-minute wait. Other border crossings are currently free of delays.
Economy
Wasteful spending: 30 person delegations were sent to Brussels, where just two would have been enough
Newly elected Finance Minister Gordana Dimitrieska – Kocoska revealed details of profilgate public spending in the previous years. In a TV interview, she said that the Government still has an outlay for Covid management. The European Affairs Secretariat, she added, would organize conferences in...
