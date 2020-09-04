A man from Strumica was arrested wile transporting 34 illegal migrants near Kumamovo. A police chase after the vehicle ended up when the driver, fleeing the pursuit, hit into the fence of a house and then tried to flee on foot.

Officers arrested the 28 year old man from the village of Banica near Strumica. In his truck were 34 illegal migrants from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh. Kumanovo is the main staging area for migrants who have managed to enter Macedonia and are looking for an opportune moment to slip into Serbia and continue their trek north.