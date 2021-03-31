A total of 32 patients died from the coronarivus infection over the past 24 hours. This includes two mothers from Skopje and Delcevo aged 32 and 33 who had just given birth, whose deaths shocked the country.

The Healthcare Ministry informed that one of the babies is also in critical condition. The woman from Delcevo gave birth to a boy, her second child, in term, on March 11th, a day after she developed serious coronavirus symptoms. Since then, she was treated in the 8th of September clinic, where most severe cases of the illness are cared for.

The other mother who lost the fight with the illness was 32 years old and was from Skopje. She also gave birth to her second child, in the 30th week of he pregnancy. The woman developed serious symptoms on March 20th and the doctors performed a C-section before rushing her to the Emergency Clinic in the Mother Teresa complex. The girl is treated at the intensive care department in the Gynecology Clinic due to being born preterm and is on assisted ventilation.

The total death toll of the epidemic rose to 3,781. The Healthcare Ministry also informed that 1,511 new cases were diagnosed – which is one of the worst daily results so far. This is from a total of 4,445 tests that were conducted – also an exceptionally high number that indicates that many citizens are feeling symptoms of the illness. The total number of active cases rose over 19,000 and now stands at 19,262.

The dismal reports come as the President and the Healthcare Minister are engaged in a dispute over who did less to help provide vaccines for the general population. Opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski called the dire situation in the country and the incompetence of the Government to provide vaccines “an embarrassment that won’t be washed away”.