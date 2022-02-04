During the ceremony on the occasion of the 150th anniversary of the birth of Goce Delcev, the delegations of the President, the Parliament and the Government, led by Stevo Pendarovski, Goran Misovski and Artan Grubi in front of the “St. Spas” church were greeted with boos and whistles. The gathered people shouted “traitors”.

After the departure of the government representatives, a delegation of the VMRO-DPMNE leadership led by Hristijan Mickoski laid fresh flowers on Delcev’s grave. The opposition delegation in front of the church was greeted with applause.

This year, for the first time in history, Macedonia and Bulgaria jointly observe the birth anniversary of the Macedonian revolutionary. A Bulgarian delegation led by Bulgarian Foreign Minister Teodora Gencovska will lay fresh flowers at 1 p.m.