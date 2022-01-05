The leader of the Democratic Union Pavle Trajanov announced this afternoon a meeting with the prime minister-designate for the new government and SDSM leader Dimitar Kovacevski, with whom, as he said, they will once again discuss the program priorities of the party that wants to enter the government program. We will discuss, Trajanov emphasized, both the staffing decisions and the request for the country to be one constituency, on which, as he announced, the support of the Democratic Union for the new government will depend.

Kovacevski should inform us about those names that are not known, to present them. Because the support, not only of the DU, but also of the other parties, will also depend on the staff composition of the government. If we have proposals that we cannot support, it means that we will announce it publicly. We expect transparency. At this stage it may not be possible to publish the proposals because it is still being discussed, but we expect to be informed as parties, and I believe the other parties as well. If there is any information, the prime minister-designate has the opportunity to announce the names in advance or he will do so when he submits the proposal to the Parliament. If we do not agree, we will not vote, it is simple. If we do not agree on the program commitments, the composition of the government means, that no party has obligation to vote, especially since there are now at least 64 MPs in the parliamentary majority, some of the parties may not support the government, said Trajanov.